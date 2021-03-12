CADL uses new ‘Sharing Smiles Journal’ to spread acts of kindness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We here at Studio 10 are partnering with the Capital District Libraries to spread smiles throughout Mid-Michigan.

And it turns out - that it’s pretty easy to do with the Sharing Smiles Journal.

“The idea is you buy a journal, then send it out into the world through an act of kindness. That person is journal entry number one and then that process just repeats itself 25 times,” explained Co-Founder, Kylie Gates-Barrett. “The journal travels with the act of kindness and the ultimate goal is for these journals to get back in your hands so you can see the ripple effect of what you started. "

The Sharing Smiles Journal has been a passion project for Kylie and her husband for years.

“When you’re in elementary, did you ever go outside and let a blue bow with a tag attach like a helium balloon, hoping it would come back? But I did that and so my tag never came back won’t want. But I always remember that as a positive experience. I loved knowing that it was out there and wondering where it was,” said Kylie. “So this is the same concept but with the kindness twist.”

She couldn’t be more excited to share the journal with Mid-Michigan.

“Kindness is important in any area, and especially this past year. I mean, it’s, it’s crazy what everybody has been through, right? It’s historic, we’ve had this monumental year and unfortunately, there’s so much negative that goes with it. We just want to share smiles, we want to find a way to share positivity and let people know that there’s more good than bad out there in the world. "

Studio 10 and the Capitol Area District Libraries are handing out 13 Sharing Smile Journals in the library’s service area.

Each journal will help document 25 acts of kindness by 25 different people.

The journals are numbered so if you get it.... you fill out those two pages in the journal.

You then do an act of kindness for someone and send the journal along to that person.

You can even use the #sharingsmilesjournal, followed by your journal number to connect with others socially and share your experience!

Now to kick off the project, Studio 10 stopped by some Capital Area District Libraries to get this project rolling by handing out the journals to library staff to record the first acts of kindness.

It was a blast to see the random acts of kindness begin and Kylie is more than excited to see her dream in action.

“It took us three years to get here. I just want people to know who are watching this that so many people have dreams, they have ideas, they have something that they know can impact this world in a positive way,” said Kylie. “Maybe you know nothing about how to do this, but just little baby steps and keeping that goal in mind and you absolutely can do it. Everybody can do it. "

For more information about the Sharing Smiles Journal: https://www.sharingsmilesjournal.com/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.