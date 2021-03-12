Advertisement

Buzz Lightyear toy reunited with toddler after left on plane

A Buzz Lightyear toy made its way back to his owner after a "special mission" at Southwest...
A Buzz Lightyear toy made its way back to his owner after a "special mission" at Southwest Airlines.(Southwest Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - It was to Little Rock and beyond for a beloved Buzz Lightyear toy.

Its journey started when his owner Hagen forgot his toy on a plane in Dallas. His family didn’t realize it until they were already in their rental car.

Enter Jason, a Southwest worker in Little Rock, who spotted the toy and made it his mission to get Buzz home.

Thanks to the efforts of a Southwest employee, Hagen was reunited with his beloved Buzz...
Thanks to the efforts of a Southwest employee, Hagen was reunited with his beloved Buzz Lightyear toy.(Southwest Airlines via CNN Newsource)

Luckily, just like Andy’s Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, Hagen’s name was written on the toy, making it easy to track him down.

Buzz Lightyear arrived home a few days later in a hand-decorated box complete with pictures of his “special mission” with Southwest Airlines.

Hagen and his family had landed at Dallas Love Field and were already driving off in a rental car when they realized...

Posted by Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

