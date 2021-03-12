Advertisement

Busy street in Jackson closing Monday for tree removal

Access to the Jackson County Medical Care Facility will be maintained.
City of Jackson, MI sign
City of Jackson, MI sign(City of Jackson Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A busy street in Jackson will close for most of the day on Monday, March 15 so the Department of Public Works (DPW) can remove three dead trees.

Lansing Avenue between N. Blackstone Street and W. Ganson Street will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since this is a busy street which connects Downtown Jackson to the north side neighborhoods, the DPW is closing the street so the dead trees can be removed in a safe manner. The trees are being taken down so they do not pose any danger to the public or any property if they come down suddenly.

A posted detour will guide drivers around the closure, encouraging them to use Steward Avenue and Trail Street.

Access to the Jackson County Medical Care Facility will be maintained.

Any updates on the closure will be posted on the City of Jackson’s website and social media platforms.

Lansing Ave. in Jackson will be closed for most of Monday, March 15 for trees to be removed...
Lansing Ave. in Jackson will be closed for most of Monday, March 15 for trees to be removed safely.(City of Jackson)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a barricaded subject situation near DeWitt Township. The barricades start at...
Barricaded shooter situation near DeWitt Twp. has ended
Potterville residents react to fake child abduction
Octavia Reed
Lansing Police Looking For Endangered Woman, 3 Children
The MSP Bomb Squad has returned to the residence of the father of a student who brought a bomb...
Father arrested after son sets off explosive at school
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production halted at GM Lansing Grand River plant for semiconductor shortage

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
Fake job postings continue to vex Americans during the pandemic
Fake job postings continue to vex Americans during pandemic
Lansing School District updates student return to school Safe Learning Plan
COVID Variant graphic.
UK variant found to be more deadly