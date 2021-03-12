Busy street in Jackson closing Monday for tree removal

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A busy street in Jackson will close for most of the day on Monday, March 15 so the Department of Public Works (DPW) can remove three dead trees.

Lansing Avenue between N. Blackstone Street and W. Ganson Street will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since this is a busy street which connects Downtown Jackson to the north side neighborhoods, the DPW is closing the street so the dead trees can be removed in a safe manner. The trees are being taken down so they do not pose any danger to the public or any property if they come down suddenly.

A posted detour will guide drivers around the closure, encouraging them to use Steward Avenue and Trail Street.

Access to the Jackson County Medical Care Facility will be maintained.

Any updates on the closure will be posted on the City of Jackson’s website and social media platforms.

Lansing Ave. in Jackson will be closed for most of Monday, March 15 for trees to be removed safely. (City of Jackson)

