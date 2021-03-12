AstraZenca blood clot concerns arise in Europe

(WILX) - Denmark, Iceland, and Norway are suspending the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after concerns were raised about possible blood clots found in patients who had been vaccinated.

The European Medicines Agency is now reacting, saying it does not agree with the suspension. Even Denmark’s Health Authority says it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible for the blood clots. France’s foreign minister insists their country will continue using the AstraZeneca shot.

Olivier Veran, French Minister of Solidarity and Health stated: “Investigations are carried out systematically each time serious adverse effects are declared. But what are we talking about? About 30 people out of more than five million Europeans having received an injection.”

So far in Great Britain, millions of doses have been administered with no reports of blood clots or related issues.

