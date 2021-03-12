Advertisement

AstraZenca blood clot concerns arise in Europe

France’s foreign minister insists their country will continue using the AstraZeneca shot.
AstraZeneca pauses their coronavirus vaccine trial after an unexplained illness in a volunteer.
AstraZeneca pauses their coronavirus vaccine trial after an unexplained illness in a volunteer.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Denmark, Iceland, and Norway are suspending the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after concerns were raised about possible blood clots found in patients who had been vaccinated.

The European Medicines Agency is now reacting, saying it does not agree with the suspension. Even Denmark’s Health Authority says it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible for the blood clots. France’s foreign minister insists their country will continue using the AstraZeneca shot.

Olivier Veran, French Minister of Solidarity and Health stated: “Investigations are carried out systematically each time serious adverse effects are declared. But what are we talking about? About 30 people out of more than five million Europeans having received an injection.”

So far in Great Britain, millions of doses have been administered with no reports of blood clots or related issues.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a barricaded subject situation near DeWitt Township. The barricades start at...
UPDATE: police from multiple departments at active shooter situation near DeWitt Twp.
Potterville residents react to fake child abduction
The MSP Bomb Squad has returned to the residence of the father of a student who brought a bomb...
Father arrested after son sets off explosive at school
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production halted at GM Lansing Grand River plant for semiconductor shortage
A brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon reignited overnight.
Brush fire in Leslie reignites overnight

Latest News

Police are at a barricaded subject situation near DeWitt Township. The barricades start at...
UPDATE: police from multiple departments at active shooter situation near DeWitt Twp.
A new order from East Lansing City Council temporarily limits social gathering sizes and...
New order limits social gatherings in Downtown East Lansing on St. Patrick’s Day
Sharing Smiles Journal
CADL uses new ‘Sharing Smiles Journal’ to spread acts of kindness
Octavia Reed
Lansing Police Looking For Endangered Woman, 3 Children