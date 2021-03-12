$1M in federal funding will provide Northern Michigan communities with employment, training services to opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has received funding of $1,025,220 from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to provide services to Michigan communities significantly affected by the health and economic effects of widespread opioid use, addiction, and overdose.

Administered by the USDOL’s Employment and Training Administration, National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grant funding will serve 24 counties in Northern Lower Michigan. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency in October 2017, enabling Michigan to request this funding. This is the initial funding allotment, with up to an additional $2 million available based on program outcomes.

Funding will create disaster-relief positions addressing local workforce impacts of the opioid crisis. It will also provide employment and training services to up to 170 individuals affected by the crisis, as well as individuals transitioning into healthcare positions related to addiction, treatment, prevention and pain management. Work will be supported in the applicable counties by Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium, Michigan Works! Region 7B Consortium and Networks Northwest. Michigan Works! Agencies are the State of Michigan’s partners for workforce development programs.

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.

