WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: State of the Spartans Special With Tom Izzo, Josh Langford, Aaron Henry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This the audio edition of the WILX Sports State of the Spartans special, originally recorded on March 9.

Tim Staudt previews Michigan State’s bracket 1st and possible 2nd round opponents (1:21). Sports reporter Natalie Kerwin reflects on the highs-and-lows of the season with Stephen Brooks of 247 Sports and MSU Associate Athletic Director Kevin Pauga (2:01). Sports anchor Kellan Buddy shares Aaron Henry and Joshua Langford’s thoughts on returning to Indianapolis for the tournament and being able to play in front of fans (4:35). Fred Heumann sits down for a one-on-one with Tom Izzo to look at bracketologists’ NCAA Tournament projections (6:56).

Finishing out the special, all four members of our sports team come together for a round table to look at all the possibilities that lay ahead for MSU (8:57).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.