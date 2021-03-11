Virginia Kroger experiences vaccine mix-up

(WILX) - A handful of people in Virginia went to a Kroger pharmacy to get a COVID-19 vaccine but they got shots containing a saline solution instead.

Kroger has since realized the mistake and is calling people back to get the real vaccine.

Carrie Hawes, who was one of those impacted by the mix-up, says she was able to get the real shot the next day and Kroger has very transparent about the situation.

“Talked to a manager right away and they explained that there had been a mistake made - that we had been given saline only. There was no vaccination material,” Hawes said. “My initial reaction was shock and surprise, and a little anxiety.”

Within two hours of this call, Hawes came back to the Kroger location to get her vaccine. Hawes said the store was transparent about the situation throughout the process.

“They were very clear with me when we went in,” she said. “They showed us the vial to make sure it was Johnson and Johnson, pulled out the vaccine, she showed me again.”

Kroger says only a small number of people were affected. In a statement, it says “it was an honest mistake.”

Read Kroger’s full updated statement below:

We are proud of the more than 836,000 COVID-19 vaccinations our Kroger Health and The Little Clinic teams have administered to date across the country. Kroger encourages everyone to receive whichever vaccine is available to them at the earliest point they become eligible.

One of our TLC locations made a mistake and administered empty syringes instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. All impacted customers were contacted and have now received the COVID-19 vaccine. We apologize for this oversight and the inconvenience caused for these customers.

This was immediately addressed with the TLC team and all vaccinators were retrained and reminded of our current vaccination policies. We are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health on this matter.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.