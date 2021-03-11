Advertisement

USDA extends free meals until summer

Right now, up to 12 million children are living in households where they may not always have enough to eat.
Free meals to children in need will continue through the end of the summer. This extension is...
Free meals to children in need will continue through the end of the summer. This extension is now set to expire on Sept. 30.(WRDW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Free meals to children in need will continue through the end of the summer. This extension is now set to expire Sept. 30.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the latest in a series of extensions to provide nutritious meals to children struggling with food insecurity, including the summer when schools are out of session.

“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often times with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities.”

The waivers extended today allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income. In addition, the waivers:

  • Allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) – collectively known as “summer meal programs” – to be made available in all areas at no cost;
  • Allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times; and
  • Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days of feeding children.

Summer meal sites are locations where children and youth aged 18 and under can receive meals at no cost and in a safe environment. The meals are also available to persons over age 18 with mental or physical disabilities. Sites may be located in a number of settings including schools, parks, community centers, libraries, churches, and more.

You can learn more about the extension and how communities can establish meal sites on the USDA website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors react to Potterville attempted child abduction, police still need help locating suspect
Brush fire in Leslie
Multiple crews were called in to battle Leslie fire
East Lansing trying to sell 27 acre lot
City of East Lansing wants to sell 27-acre lot
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

A group of Michigan lawmakers served food in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to members of our...
Michigan lawmakers feed troops in D.C.
Bill for drunken drivers to request convictions be set aside is approved, heads to Senate
A brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon reignited overnight.
Brush fire in Leslie reignites overnight
Coronavirus-related street art decorated downtown Austin’s Sixth Street last May.
Texas mask mandate battle continues