USDA extends free meals until summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Free meals to children in need will continue through the end of the summer. This extension is now set to expire Sept. 30.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the latest in a series of extensions to provide nutritious meals to children struggling with food insecurity, including the summer when schools are out of session.

“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often times with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities.”

The waivers extended today allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income. In addition, the waivers:

Allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) – collectively known as “summer meal programs” – to be made available in all areas at no cost;

Allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times; and

Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days of feeding children.

Summer meal sites are locations where children and youth aged 18 and under can receive meals at no cost and in a safe environment. The meals are also available to persons over age 18 with mental or physical disabilities. Sites may be located in a number of settings including schools, parks, community centers, libraries, churches, and more.

You can learn more about the extension and how communities can establish meal sites on the USDA website.

