US-127 safety improvements project in Clinton County starts Monday

The work will require single-lane and shoulder closures.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A safety improvement project on US-127 will start on Monday, March 15.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2 million to perform safety improvements on US-127 at the French Road, Mead Road, Marshal Road, Hyde Road, and Maple Rapids Road intersections in Clinton County near St. Johns.

The work will require single-lane and shoulder closures from French Road to Maple Road. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes for the duration of the work.

The work is set to start on Monday at 7 a.m. and estimated to be completed in mid-July.

A map of the project can be found here.

