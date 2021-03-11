Two Mid-Michigan teachers awarded for children’s book series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - March is reading month and to kick it off, two Mid-Michigan teachers are being awarded for their literacy contribution to literature at the State Capitol.

“It’s a dream come true. Tracy and I are both very passionate educators and we love literacy and to think that we’re kicking off reading month here in our own state at the Capitol is an incredible honor and we are deeply humbled by this invitation,” said Shannon Cooper-Toma, a teacher in Chesaning.

“I think it’s so exciting because we get to, you know, use our voice to spread the word about how critical it is to inspire children to dream big, whether it be community members, parents, educators, and other children,” added Tracy Foster, a teacher in Corunna.

The state used March 2nd to honor the two during the Legislative session.

“We will be meeting with our local representative and we will take a tour of the Capitol. They have a lot of surprises up their sleeve, but we’re just we’re so honored to represent educators throughout our state and, and like Tracy said, to inspire children throughout the state of Michigan,” said Foster.

They are both deserving honorees for reading month for their work in the Benson’s Adventure Series.

It’s a series that also created a non-profit called ‘Benson’s Literacy Foundation” that’s used to promote learning and children’s literacy.

“We want students to realize that their voice can make a difference,” said Tracy.

Believe it or not but Benson Adventures, that is now a three book series started from a little field trip to Lake Michigan.

“We quickly realized that a couple of the children had never seen the Great Lakes before and we thought wow, that’s that’s incredible. We live here in such an amazing state, so many places to visit and inspire children and so Tracy and I thought, how could we reach children in a very unique way to open up their eyes to help them expand their vocabulary and background knowledge, but to really get them to dream big -and so that’s where our project started,” said Shannon.

But to write a children’s book about Benson the turtle, traveling and exploring several of Michigan’s top sites, the two teachers and soon to be authors had to do some traveling of their own.

“We traveled, I think over to like 40 different locations in our state and we traveled over 13,000 miles just to Michigan alone,” said Tracy.

The first two books in their series, Benson travels all over Michigan.

“We really kind of created it as a fun travel guide for families and educators to really get out and explore our state. Benson writes, and fun, family friendly postcards about his travel adventures, so it inspires children to become writers as well, so not only do they read about the state, but then they’re inspired to write about their own travel adventures.”

The books even feature some of our state celebrities.

“Ginger Zee is featured in our first book as a Michigan celebrity who also inspires children to dream big. And then in our second book, we partnered with Coach Tom Izzo,” said Tracy. “He’s an amazing leader, time and time again with his basketball team and we thought, you know, what an amazing way to inspire children again.”

For their third book, Benson goes National.

“Benson travels through the different regions of our country. There are so many things to see and do across our nation that we wanted to really, you know, take that next step.”

Because of Benson’s Adventures, the two and their students have been able to create adventures of their own.

“We have been on some pretty crazy adventures and met some really big people and had some amazing opportunities that we are so honored and blessed to have had to meet the celebrities and to go out to Good Morning America,” said Tracy. “We’ve partnered with American Girl, we’ve partnered with the Shedd Aquarium. It has been a truly an amazing adventure. "

Now after being honored for their work by the state, the two still have some adventures up their sleeves.

“We have some pretty exciting things coming ahead that we can’t share a lot of details about right now. But we’re hoping that Benson inspires the entire world. Let’s just say,” said Tracy and Shannon.

For more information on the series, click here: https://bensonsadventures.com/

