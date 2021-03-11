Traffic on Forest/Collins Road will be impacted due to tree removal project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that on Monday, March 15, a tree removal project will begin on the west side of Forest/Collins Road, between Harrison Road and Dunckel Road, and southbound traffic will be shifted to the center turn lane.

On Tuesday, March 16, removals will begin on the east side of Forest/Collins Road, and northbound traffic will be shifted into the center lane. On Wednesday, March 17, the project contractor will begin tree removals on Forest Road, between US-127 and Collins Road.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, March 19.

Dates are subject to change depending on the weather.

Access to local businesses will be maintained. For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

