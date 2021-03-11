Advertisement

Texas mask mandate battle continues

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening legal action against one city.
Coronavirus-related street art decorated downtown Austin’s Sixth Street last May.
(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WILX) - Texas has reopened with businesses at full capacity and a state-wide mask mandate no longer in effect.

Some business owners describe the environment as a free for all and one told NBC News “common sense... just is not common.”

Now, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening legal action against one city. In a Tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, Paxton said:

“City/county leaders must not be thinking clearly. Maybe it’s oxygen deprivation from quintuple-masking. Whatever the case, they’ve tried this before. They lost. Travis County and Austin have a few hours to comply with state law or I’ll sue them. And they’ll lose again.”

Austin superseded the governor’s order with its own mask mandate.

In Houston, health officials are warning of an “ongoing and uncontrolled spread” of the UK COVID variant. Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner says despite the mixed messages it is too soon to stop requiring masks.

