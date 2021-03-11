Staying Dry, A Bit Cooler this Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The past four days of this week featured our warmest stretch of 2021 yet--highs in the 60s every day, with some even reaching 70.

Those numbers seem to be going away for a while.

Cooler air is settling in, but things will stay dry through the weekend with highs remaining above normal. Readings are in the middle and upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday, this after another sunny day in the low 50s for our Friday.

A weak disturbance later Monday brings a light rain into the area. If temperatures hold in the low 40s this will be an all light rain event, but if temps stay in the middle 30s there will be some snowflakes that are able to mix in. Either way, it appears that no snow will be bale to stick to surfaces at this time.

Outside of a morning shower chance on Tuesday, things will stay dry into late next week with temperatures slowly rising back to around 50 for St. Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.