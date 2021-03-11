Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Star: Marie Weber

Marie Weber
Marie Weber(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Marie Weber is 10 years old from Wacousta, MI. She does tap, acro, and jazz with Rising Star Studio of Dance Arts. She has been dancing there for 5 years now and loves every minute of it. She practices daily at home and loves teaching her little sister new steps. She knows her hard work will pay off when she is on stage performing in the GL Musicals!

