Spartans fall to Maryland and out of Big Tournament

They’ll quarantine in their hotel before the NCAA Tournament
The Spartans tip off against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - After leading by as much as 12, the Michigan State Spartans fell 68-57 to the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The lone bright spot for the Spartans? Forward Malik Hall scored a team-high 19 points.

The bad? The Spartans were called for 24 fouls and shot 11-29 in the second half, to go along with 18 total turnovers. Maryland scored 27 points off of them to Michigan State’s 2.

Both Aaron Henry and Malik Hall said the Spartans performance was terrible after the first ten minutes.

Hall said: “I’m not saying it’s the refs’ fault, but those stoppages really hurt us.”

After those fouls started coming, Maryland played more aggressively down low, and the fouls kept piling on. Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala scored 19 and 21 points, respectively.

The Terrapins will move on and hplay Michigan Friday morning, while the Spartans will stay in their Indianapolis hotel and prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

