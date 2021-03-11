Sparrow’s first COVID patient looks back on her journey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While COVID hit Michigan one year ago Wednesday, Sparrow’s first COVID patient didn’t come until five days later.

Jeannine Thelen and her husband Larry Thelen went to a wedding in Idaho at the end of February. Several days later, they both started feeling sick. But then Jeannine took a turn for the worse.

“I went directly to ICU and that night they put me on a vent,” she said.

Jeannine was Sparrow’s first COVID patient and she was in the hospital for 55 days.

“It was very much touch-and-go, so they tell me. At one point they had to bring Larry in. They thought I was so close to death that he was allowed to come in and see me,” she said.

This was March of last year - when much of the world was just learning about the virus.

“They tried a lot of different treatments. Finally, they had come to the end of their magic bag and decided to try pruning, which is laying me on my stomach. That was when I started to get better,” she said.

She was finally discharged on May 8- but with a long recovery ahead.

Jeannine still has a slight cough and vision issues but counts her blessings.

“I nearly died and many, many people have already died. You just don’t know whether you’re going to be one of the lucky ones or not,” said Jeannine.

With the vaccine now available, the Thelen’s are finally feeling hopeful.

“Two weeks ago we got our first dose and so in another two weeks, we’ll have our second. We’ll be fully vaccinated and we’re so excited about that,” she said. “Everyone needs to get vaccinated and wear a mask. I don’t think that’s a lot to ask.”

Jeannine Thelen is encouraging others to get the vaccine too.

