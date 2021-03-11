Skincare tips to help combat winter skin issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Winter can pose many issues for our skin if not properly cared for and then add wearing a mask on top of that, it can be a lot for our skin to take.

Bliss Salon Spa & Boutique esthetician, Allex Smith, says, “The big important thing is cleansing your face and you want to make sure that you’ve got a good clean slate, making sure that you’re wearing a clean mask every time.”

Smith says if you’re experiencing some irritation in the face mask area, a way to treat those spots is a good exfoliant.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.