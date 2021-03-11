Production halted at GM Lansing Grand River plant for semiconductor shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The General Motors Lansing Grand River plant is halting production due to a semiconductor shortage.

The industry-wide shortage has cost valuable production time for all of Detroit’s Big Three automakers and others. Semiconductors or chips, which are found throughout a vehicle from the steering wheel to the seats,

Employees will be covered through the provisions of their labor agreement. In general, impacted represented seniority employees will receive about 75% of their compensation through a combination of unemployment and supplemental benefits. 1,400 employees at the GM Lansing Grand River Plant

“GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers. We have not taken downtime or reduced shifts at any of its full-size truck plants due to the shortage. With today’s announcement:

We expect San Luis Potosi Assembly (SLP) in Mexico will resume production beginning the week of April 5. The plant has been down since the week of Feb. 8.

In addition, Lansing Grand River Assembly will take downtime as of Monday, March 15 through at least the end of the month.

We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers’ semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impact on GM. Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible.”

The GM Delta Township Plant is not expected to be affected by the move.

