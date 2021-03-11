Advertisement

More than 1,200 without power throughout Okemos

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The lights are out in much of Okemos as more than 1,200 Consumer’s Energy customers are without power.

Further complicating things for people in the area is that Grand River Ave. and Van Atta Road are closed right now in Meridian Township, within the area that has no power.

Consumer’s Energy crews have been assigned to restore power. Although there have been high winds all day and a possible brush fire in the area, Consumers Energy has not yet determined the cause of the outage.

Even without the cause known, Consumer’s Energy is estimating power will be back on by 6 p.m.

