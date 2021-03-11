Advertisement

Michigan State tips off against Maryland in Big Ten Tournament: live updates

Winner will play Michigan Friday
The Spartans tip off against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS, (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans start their postseason Thursday with a game against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Spartans look for revenge against the Terps (#8), who beat Michigan State 73-55 less than two weeks ago.

The Spartans are starting Josh Langford, Rocket Watts, Aaron Henry, Malik Hall and Julius Marble.

Live Updates Below:

15:10 1H: Michigan State 12, Maryland 4. The Spartans are off to a hot start, 2-2 from three. Points from Aaron Henry, Rocket Watts, Malik Hall and Marcus Bingham, Jr.

11:40 1H: Michigan State 19, Maryland 11. The Spartans are firing on all cylinders. They’ve gotten their lead out to 11 points. Marcus Bingham playing notably well for Michigan State; He has 4 points on 2-2 shooting, 3 rebounds, and a block on defense. Maryland scores their first basket in over four minutes of play.

7:48 1H: Michigan State 23, Maryland 15. The Spartans are slowing off a bit, but so are the Terrapins. The Spartans are in a small bit of foul trouble, with 8 total fouls; Malik Hall and Julius Marble both have 2.

3:54 1H: Michigan State 26, Maryland 15. Michigan State has been unable to sustain their momentum. The Terps went on a scoring run of 7-0; the Spartans hit a big scoreless streak (more than four minutes. Aaron Henry ends that with a long three pointer, but more fouls are called on Michigan State. As a result, Tom Izzo gets a technical foul. Michigan State has 12 fouls.

HALFTIME: Maryland 34, Michigan State 30: Maryland takes the lead, 27-26, for the first time since they were up 3-2, and keep that into the break thanks to an Eric Ayala three-pointer. Spartans have 14 fouls called against them.

17:11 2H: Maryland 40, Michigan State 30. The Terps open up the second with a 6-0 run. They’re on an 11-0 run since late in the first.

14:56 2H: Maryland 40, Michigan State 30. The Terps are on a 29-7 run since halfway through the first half. They’re 0-7 from the floor in the second.

