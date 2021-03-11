Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers feed troops in D.C.

Michigan troops voiced their concerns about the quality of food provided to them during their mission guarding the Capitol.
A group of Michigan lawmakers served food in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to members of our...
A group of Michigan lawmakers served food in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to members of our state's National Guard after Michigan troops voiced their concerns about the quality of food provided to them during their mission guarding the Capitol. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A group of Michigan lawmakers served food in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to members of our state’s National Guard.

It comes after Michigan troops voiced their concerns about the quality of food provided to them during their mission guarding the Capitol. They claim the food was undercooked, raw, and moldy. Some even reported metal shavings in their meal and ended up in the hospital. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) says their gesture of feeding the troops is a show of support.

“It’s about saying, thank you,” said Dingell. “We have a quarter of the troops that are here. Most people don’t realize that, and these men and women have been here since January. And they’ve been keeping us safe, and we’re very grateful to them. We don’t take it for granted.”

Senator Tom Barrett (R-Potterville) says he plans to introduce a bill designed to provide service members with a stipend to purchase their own food while on-duty.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors react to Potterville attempted child abduction, police still need help locating suspect
Brush fire in Leslie
Multiple crews were called in to battle Leslie fire
East Lansing trying to sell 27 acre lot
City of East Lansing wants to sell 27-acre lot
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Free meals to children in need will continue through the end of the summer. This extension is...
USDA extends free meals until summer
Bill for drunken drivers to request convictions be set aside is approved, heads to Senate
A brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon reignited overnight.
Brush fire in Leslie reignites overnight
Coronavirus-related street art decorated downtown Austin’s Sixth Street last May.
Texas mask mandate battle continues