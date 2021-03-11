Michigan lawmakers feed troops in D.C.

(WILX) - A group of Michigan lawmakers served food in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to members of our state’s National Guard.

It comes after Michigan troops voiced their concerns about the quality of food provided to them during their mission guarding the Capitol. They claim the food was undercooked, raw, and moldy. Some even reported metal shavings in their meal and ended up in the hospital. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) says their gesture of feeding the troops is a show of support.

“It’s about saying, thank you,” said Dingell. “We have a quarter of the troops that are here. Most people don’t realize that, and these men and women have been here since January. And they’ve been keeping us safe, and we’re very grateful to them. We don’t take it for granted.”

Senator Tom Barrett (R-Potterville) says he plans to introduce a bill designed to provide service members with a stipend to purchase their own food while on-duty.

