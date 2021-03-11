Lansing Community College pauses outdoor athletics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College resumed outdoor athletic activities in March. But, within the first week of the spring competition season, six athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, the college is taking a step back to protect the health of its students and campus community. Therefore, Lansing Community College is temporarily suspending all athletic program training, practices, travel, and games.

The college will resume athletic programs when it is safest to do so. A date is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.