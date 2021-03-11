Advertisement

Ingham Community Health Centers to start offering COVID-19 vaccine to new patients

(WRDW)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham Community Health Centers (ICHC) will now offer vaccinations to people who are eligible. They need not be established patients to receive the vaccine through the health centers.

The health centers are offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

While the ICHC are part of the Ingham County Health Department, vaccine registration and appointments for the two entities are separate. To be vaccinated through the health centers, patients should call one of three locations: Forest Community Health Center at (517) 887-4302, Birch Community Health Center at (517) 244-8030, or New Hope Community Health Center at (517) 887-4400. Appointments may be drive-through or walk-in depending on patient preference and location.

The ICHC will start vaccinating people age 50 and up beginning March 22. Those currently eligible for the vaccine include people age 65 and up, and people age 50-64 who have health conditions. Starting March 22, the only qualification necessary to receive a vaccine dose is to be age 50 or older.

“We are delighted that our health centers can now offer the vaccine to the community at large,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By making the vaccine more widely available we will move toward community immunity, and ultimately, the end of this pandemic.”

Patients will need to have photo identification and their insurance card (if insured) to make an appointment. There is no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated.

Forest Community Health Center will vaccinate patients on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m,- 4:20 p.m. Birch Community Health Center will vaccinate patients on Mondays, 8-11:30 a.m. New Hope Community Health Center will vaccinate patients on Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m. All vaccinations are by appointment only.

