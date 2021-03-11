Holt community remembers victims of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Holt community gathered at the First Presbyterian Church to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19 with a candlelight vigil.

“The 528,000 lives have been lost. For each thousand there’s a dove out there on the bell tower,” said Rev. Kirk Miller of the First Presbyterian Church of Holt.

Church artist Cheryl Gamber lead a project where doves made of fabric were hung from the bell tower at the church.

Many of the doves have names on them which were submitted to the church to memorialize those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

“There’s nine people I know who have passed away from COVID in the last year. We shouldn’t be in this position. It’s just been a really difficult year that way,” said Gamber.

Church member Mary Lee Hultin submitted her own names which were honored at the ceremony.

“I think it’s really important but it’s just such a few that we’re able to recognize,” said Hultin.

Rev. Miller explained it’s not hard to come into contact with someone who has lost somebody to COVID.

“You don’t have to go one or two people away to be connected to folks who are grieving and hurting from the loss of someone they loved,” said Rev. Miller.

If you would like a loved one to be memorialized, you can register their name on the First Presbyterian Church of Holt’s website.

