Advertisement

Holt community remembers victims of COVID-19

Members of the Holt community gathered at the First Presbyterian Church to honor those who lost...
Members of the Holt community gathered at the First Presbyterian Church to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19 with a candlelight vigil.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Holt community gathered at the First Presbyterian Church to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19 with a candlelight vigil.

“The 528,000 lives have been lost. For each thousand there’s a dove out there on the bell tower,” said Rev. Kirk Miller of the First Presbyterian Church of Holt.

Church artist Cheryl Gamber lead a project where doves made of fabric were hung from the bell tower at the church.

Many of the doves have names on them which were submitted to the church to memorialize those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

“There’s nine people I know who have passed away from COVID in the last year. We shouldn’t be in this position. It’s just been a really difficult year that way,” said Gamber.

Church member Mary Lee Hultin submitted her own names which were honored at the ceremony.

“I think it’s really important but it’s just such a few that we’re able to recognize,” said Hultin.

Rev. Miller explained it’s not hard to come into contact with someone who has lost somebody to COVID.

“You don’t have to go one or two people away to be connected to folks who are grieving and hurting from the loss of someone they loved,” said Rev. Miller.

If you would like a loved one to be memorialized, you can register their name on the First Presbyterian Church of Holt’s website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors react to Potterville attempted child abduction, police still need help locating suspect
Brush fire in Leslie
Multiple crews were called in to battle Leslie fire
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in Jackson County
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden won’t put his name on stimulus checks
Fire at Haslett landscaping company damages equipment

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Sparrow’s first COVID patient looks back on her journey
Benson's Adventures
Two Mid-Michigan teachers awarded for children’s book series
Man thriving after 90 days in hospital
Man thriving after 90 days in hospital