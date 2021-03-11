Gus Macker opens registration for Jackson tournament

JACKSON, Mich. (Gus Macker) - The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament is returning to Jackson, MI after a year off due to Covid-19.

The tournament will be starting a day earlier this year with gameplay beginning on Friday, July 23 with events and competition running through July 25. The Friday start will allow for a balanced, distributed registration process, spread out gameplay, and establish a vibrant evening atmosphere in the Downtown Jackson community.

The Heroes Tournament presented by County National Bank will welcome law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and other local heroes to the blacktop the evening of Saturday, July 24.

In addition to the basketball games, there will be special events throughout the weekend, including: The TRUE CCU City Slam Dunk Contest, with a grand prize of $1,000, a Lightning Shootout, Free Throw Contest, and many more activities and events in the making for everyone to get involved beyond the basketball court.

To register your team go to https://www.macker.com/local/jackson-mi. The team entry fee is set at $160. With a limited number of teams allowed to participate this season, sign up in advance to secure your team a spot at a chance to win your division.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.