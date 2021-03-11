Advertisement

Gus Macker opens registration for Jackson tournament

The tournament takes place July 23rd-25th
(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (Gus Macker) - The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament is returning to Jackson, MI after a year off due to Covid-19.

The tournament will be starting a day earlier this year with gameplay beginning on Friday, July 23 with events and competition running through July 25. The Friday start will allow for a balanced, distributed registration process, spread out gameplay, and establish a vibrant evening atmosphere in the Downtown Jackson community.

The Heroes Tournament presented by County National Bank will welcome law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and other local heroes to the blacktop the evening of Saturday, July 24.

In addition to the basketball games, there will be special events throughout the weekend, including: The TRUE CCU City Slam Dunk Contest, with a grand prize of $1,000, a Lightning Shootout, Free Throw Contest, and many more activities and events in the making for everyone to get involved beyond the basketball court.

To register your team go to https://www.macker.com/local/jackson-mi. The team entry fee is set at $160. With a limited number of teams allowed to participate this season, sign up in advance to secure your team a spot at a chance to win your division.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors react to Potterville attempted child abduction, police still need help locating suspect
Brush fire in Leslie
Multiple crews were called in to battle Leslie fire
East Lansing trying to sell 27 acre lot
City of East Lansing wants to sell 27-acre lot
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

The Spartans tip off against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.
Michigan State tips off against Maryland in Big Ten Tournament: live updates
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Rocket Mortgage Greatly Expands Partnership with Michigan State University Athletics, Continues Role as Official Mortgage Provider
WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: State of the Spartans Special With Tom Izzo, Josh Langford, Aaron Henry
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills...
Bills Release Two Key Players