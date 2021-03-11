Female high school wrestler competes and wins against males

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s rare to see a female high school wrestler.

But there’s one in Grand Ledge -- and she’s dominating on the mat and making major headlines in a male-dominated sport.

Siblings have a big influence on one another. For Grand Ledge senior Carleigh Czerneski, that’s how her career began.

“My older brothers were into it and I was like ‘I wanna do that’. So I started wrestling when I was around 3, 4 years old and ever since then I’ve been wrestling,” said Carleigh.

She never once doubted herself getting into a sport full of boys. She has always set her own standard -- one that’s so high, she’s nationally ranked.

“She’s definitely made a name for herself in this school and the district and the conference as a whole. Everyone knows, “oh, that Carleigh girl from Grand Ledge... She’s coming, ready to wrestle,” said Grand Ledge senior and teammate Andrew Fata.

Carleigh’s high school career hasn’t always been easy -- this is her first full season on the mat -- and she has the best record of anyone on her team.

“Last year, I was out with an ACL surgery. The year before that, I cracked my collarbone and then split my head open. It’s been a long ride but I’m really appreciative that I get to wrestle this year,” said Carleigh.

She’s 20-1 so far this season and tough as nails. At just six years old, she was the first girl in wrestling history to win the triple crown against boys.

“She blends right in. They don’t treat her any different than they treat their other teammates. There are teams that haven’t wrestled her. They’ve had guys in her weight class and they try to avoid her because it’s tough wrestling a girl,” said Grand Ledge head coach Mark Buckland. “Especially at the high school age and losing to a girl, it’s pretty hard on your confidence. Some teams have totally avoided her and she’s gotten a few forfeits that way.”

As the world of female wrestling is growing, Carleigh says she’s grateful she’s making a difference in her community.

“I’d really like to encourage other girls to not be afraid to come out and participate in a sport just because it’s male-dominated. I mean, it’s cool to show that we’re able to compete just as well or even better than they are,” said Carleigh.

