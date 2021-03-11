Father arrested after son sets off explosive at school

(WILX) - A father has now been charged after his 16-year-old son allegedly set off explosives inside a West Michigan high school.

The incident happened Monday and Newaygo High School officials downplayed the incident saying it involved fireworks. Now, police are saying something entirely different after explosives were found inside a home.

The teen’s dad, David Saylor, is now facing two charges: one for having possession of a Molotov cocktail and another for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Investigators say Saylor’s son told them the two have made explosives and detonated them several times at their home.

Saylor’s son lost his thumbs when the explosive went off at school and is facing expulsion. Some other students and a teacher also ended up in the hospital with minor injuries.

Newaygo County Probate Court Judge Melissa Dykman had strong words for Saylor, saying he had acted recklessly and prompted fear throughout Newaygo County.

“It’s disconcerting to the court the choices you’ve made as a parent that have put not only your children at risk, but those of community,” she said. “Quite honestly, sir, for a period of time, there was number of people fearful for their safety and their children no matter what school they went to in this county.”

Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Peg Mathis described Saylor’s actions as a “serious lack of judgment.”

Saylor is currently being held behind bars on a $100,000 bond. If he does post bond and is released, he may not have any contact with his son.

Saylor is expected back in court on March 18 for a probable cause conference and again March 25 for a preliminary examination.

The MSP Bomb Squad has returned to the residence based off information obtained through interviews conducted this morning. pic.twitter.com/C14gggqxyB — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) March 10, 2021

