Eaton County expects to resume jury trials next week

CHARLOTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County is opening its courtrooms to jury trials next week after months of suspended trials due to the pandemic. Cases have been piling up over the last year.

Eaton County trial court administrator Amy Etzel said they’ve been trying to figure out how to safely continue.

“It was really trying to find if we have enough space in our county complex that to happen,” said Etzel.

And they did, with an approach of having potential jurors wait in different rooms that allow for social distancing. The staff lounge is even being used.

“We really wanted to focus on keeping jurors somewhat close to the courtroom for the trial itself,” said Etzel.

During the trial, jurors will be seated in the gallery to allow for social distancing. The jury box will be used for witnesses who testify.

Eaton County public defender Timothy Havis said he’s happy to see trials back on the docket.

“It has caused some concern for some people. Obviously if someone’s been charged with an assault and battery or domestic violence matter there may be no contact orders which are in place longer than what they normally would,” said Havis.

Jury trials are where the courts are mostly backed up right now.

Havis said a few might take a little longer, especially with the jury selection process.

“We have a few trials we’ve been sitting on for quite sometime. It’s going to become a non-stop trial mode. The more often you do it the more comfortable you’re going to be,” said Havis.

Eaton County is starting with District Court jury trials. Circuit Court jury trials are expected to continue in about a month. Ingham County plans ton continue trials April 5. Clinton County could have some District Court cases later this month, with trials starting in Circuit Court April 14. Jackson County expects to resume on May 3.

All these dates are subject to change.

