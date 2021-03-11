Computer glitch causes vaccination sign up issues on Ingham County Health Department website

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the Ingham County Health Department website, there are thousands of people logging on to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, News 10 is learning about a computer glitch.

It has thousands of people -- who already signed up -- wondering if they signed up at all.

“There was a handful of people. I think three or 4,000-not very many whose birthdates defaulted to 12-31-2001,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Vail says when the state opened COVID vaccine appointments to people 50 and older with a medical condition or a disability, it caused some glitches with the system for many who had registered previously.

Those that were affected received another registration to fill out.

“We’re not going to get rid of the other one. We’re just going to pair them together and know that birthdate and know that these people are 50 and older,” said Vail.

Okemos resident Jerry Armstrong registered for the vaccine in January and says he was nervous when he received a second registration link two months later.

“My first thought was ‘is this a scam?” and my second thought was ‘hmmm, this really is not exquisite delivery on their part,” said Armstrong. “It said ‘we need more information. We don’t have your date of birth. Please click on the link below to update the record. It will keep your place in line.”’

Armstrong was glad to hear that he wouldn’t be starting from scratch, so he filled out the form and was able to set an appointment.

“I re-registered. The next day I received an invitation to set my appointment for my vaccination. That went very smoothly. I was able to find a slot that met my needs and signed up,” said Armstrong.

Vail says the issue has been fixed and people can now check a box saying they are 50 and older.

“Birthdate information is now critical because we didn’t have a way back then for you to register and say you’re 50 plus. We do now,” said Vail.

