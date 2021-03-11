Capital Area Humane Society, officials searching for justice after dog shot in face
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog named Big Busterson was taken into the Capital Area Humane Society as a stray.
But then, Clinton County Animal Control soon found that he been shot in the face. However, Big Busterson is a strong dog and is still functioning well even though part of his jaw was removed.
Animal cruelty officials are trying to investigate and figure out what happened.
Look at the picture below for more information:
