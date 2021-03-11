Advertisement

Capital Area Humane Society, officials searching for justice after dog shot in face

Big Busterson
Big Busterson(CAHS)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 11, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog named Big Busterson was taken into the Capital Area Humane Society as a stray.

But then, Clinton County Animal Control soon found that he been shot in the face. However, Big Busterson is a strong dog and is still functioning well even though part of his jaw was removed.

Animal cruelty officials are trying to investigate and figure out what happened.

Look at the picture below for more information:

CAHS IS SEEKING YOUR HELP Big Busterson was recently found as a stray, and brought to CAHS when Clinton County Animal...

Posted by Capital Area Humane Society on Thursday, March 11, 2021

