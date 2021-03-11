Advertisement

Brush fire in Leslie reignites overnight

Fire crews from six counties were on scene to assist.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire crews were back at the scene of a fire near Leslie. The brush fire that initially leveled several structures in the area Wednesday afternoon reignited overnight.

Crews still do not know what started the fire, but they suspect it started in one of the barns. Nobody was hurt, and no homes were damaged.

Wednesday there were about 100 first responders trying to help with over two dozen fire departments were called to the scene.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management supported the fire departments that came from six counties.

A brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon reignited overnight.
A brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon reignited overnight.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors react to Potterville attempted child abduction, police still need help locating suspect
Brush fire in Leslie
Multiple crews were called in to battle Leslie fire
East Lansing trying to sell 27 acre lot
City of East Lansing wants to sell 27-acre lot
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Coronavirus-related street art decorated downtown Austin’s Sixth Street last May.
Texas mask mandate battle continues
A brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon had crews return early Thursday morning after it...
Leslie brush fire reignites overnight
3-11-21 A.M. Weather
Members of the Holt community gathered at the First Presbyterian Church to honor those who lost...
Holt community remembers victims of COVID-19