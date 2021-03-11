Brush fire in Leslie reignites overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire crews were back at the scene of a fire near Leslie. The brush fire that initially leveled several structures in the area Wednesday afternoon reignited overnight.

Crews still do not know what started the fire, but they suspect it started in one of the barns. Nobody was hurt, and no homes were damaged.

Wednesday there were about 100 first responders trying to help with over two dozen fire departments were called to the scene.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management supported the fire departments that came from six counties.

A brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon reignited overnight. (WILX/Jordan Bridleman)

