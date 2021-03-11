Bill for drunken drivers to request convictions be set aside is approved, heads to Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House has approved a bill that would allow nearly 200,000 one-time drunken drivers to ask a judge to set aside their convictions. The legislation has been proposed before, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer let the previous legislation die by not signing it. Drunken driving violations that caused death or serious injury to another person would not be eligible.

One of the sponsors of the bills, Rep. Tenisha Yancey (D-Harper Woods) addressed the stigma attached to drunken driving before the vote. She stated that shortly before her 14th birthday, her father was killed by a drunken driver. It took her years to forgive, but she now believes in second chances.

“This bill does not permit those who have caused serious injury or impairment to be eligible for an expungement,” the Yancey said. “They are not criminals. They are our neighbors, our loved ones, our family members, our friends, and our colleagues. Let us continue our support of the criminal justice reform that we have started in giving those who have accepted responsibility for their actions, a second chance.”

It is believed that this legislation will help hundreds of thousands of people restart their lives and this another step in reforming the state’s justice system, CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy Gilda Z. Jacobs said in a statement Wednesday.

“A one-time mistake will no longer hinder these folks’ future earnings, stability and well-being, and the legislation still includes safeguards to address more serious or habitual offenses,” Jacobs said. “Policymakers have been working hard to make sure the state’s punishments are commensurate with the offenses, and this is another effort to cease creating perpetual harm based on a one-time lapse in judgment.”

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing last month, Attorney General Dana Nessel offered her support for the legislation saying she was disappointed it failed to become law the last time it landed on Whitmer’s desk.

The measure now heads to the senate.

