Volunteers eagerly wait for their turn to help at vaccination clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers who want to help staff vaccination clinics say they’re left feeling like they have nowhere to go.

Many say they’ve struggled to sign up or even hear back.

Alyssa Endleman struggled to get a volunteer slot for weeks and even traveled to another county.

“I was very very persistent and I spent a lot of time on the computer trying to find an appointment for myself and for lots of other people,” said Endleman.

Now, she helps others secure their volunteer opportunity.

“There’s so many people out there who are eager to volunteer just because they want to donate their time, and you know those who would like to get the shot in exchange for volunteering,” said Endleman. “I know a lot of people who have signed up through Meijer and through like Oakland County save your spot or other county health departments and they just haven’t heard anything at all.”

Countless others have reached out to News 10 complaining about never hearing from their local health department about volunteering.

“I actually signed up months ago to work the vaccine clinic for the Barry-Eaton County Health Department and actually I know that my fiancé did too and also a couple of my other friends, signed up, and we haven’t heard anything from them,” said Loren Smalley.

The Barry Eaton Health Department (BEDHD) says it’s probably because local health departments are getting so many requests.

“There has been an incredibly strong desire for folks to volunteer. We are so thankful for everybody who is interested in volunteering. Right now, we, at this moment have heard over 1,000 requests from folks interested in volunteering,” said Lauren Metcalfe who coordinates volunteers for BEDHD.

Each county handles volunteers differently but the consensus seems to be the sign-up lists are long.

“I wouldn’t go so far as to say, it’s organized. I do think that our process is very thorough. We make sure that people are properly vetted and for those who are administering vaccine, we want to make sure that they have a current and valid medical license. That has not expired further than five years out, and for our non-medical volunteers,” said Metcalfe. “We are really prioritizing individuals who have more availability than others may have. So, we have some volunteers who are able to volunteer multiple times a week, which is fantastic. And that just makes it really easy on us at the health department. We don’t have to train new people to do certain tasks.”

The Ingham County Health Department says they’ve gotten more than 1,200 applications and about 500 of those people have been vetted and are working.

There’s no need for more non-medical volunteers at this time. They also say they’ve had concerns some people may be signing up just to get the vaccine. That may be a reason why everyone who has signed up hasn’t been able to do work.

Endleman says if you sign up, there’s no need to sign up again. They’re just working through their lists. She says it’s a constant pull.

“It has been a definitely large learning curve trying to organize so many volunteers. I do think that our process is constantly improving,” said Endleman.

