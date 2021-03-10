Advertisement

Using a towel for various exercises

Personal trainer, Vicki Loszewski, shares some various moves that can be done with a towel to workout
By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week for ‘Work It Out Wednesday’ we are doing a workout using only one household item, a towel!

Personal trainer, Vicki Loszewski, shares ways people can get a workout in with minimal equipment and the exercises can be done virtually anywhere.

Loszewski shares ways to incorporate a towel for some added resistance to a variety of bodyweight exercises that can be performed by varying abilities.

