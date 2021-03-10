Advertisement

US and EU renew climate talks

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as former Secretary of State John Kerry, left, takes the podium to speak at a campaign stop at the South Slope Community Center in North Liberty, Iowa.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WILX) - Tuesday White House Climate Envoy John Kerry was in Europe, working to renew climate talks after President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement.

Kerry traveled to Belgium, to discuss trans-Atlantic cooperation on climate with European officials. The meetings included preparations for the upcoming UN Climate Summit, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

“So, this is a crisis, the climate crisis,” Kerry said. “But it’s also a moment of the greatest opportunity that we’ve had since perhaps the industrial revolution.”

President Biden had the US rejoin the Paris Climate Accord in the first hours of his presidency, undoing the withdrawal ordered by Donald Trump during his presidency.

