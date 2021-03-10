Advertisement

Target partners with CVS to bring COVID shots to 600+ stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) – COVID vaccines will soon be available at hundreds of Target stores across the country.

The retailer announced Tuesday that it will partner with CVS to provide vaccinations at 600+ locations within Target stores.

“Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations each year for the flu, shingles and pneumonia, and we’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines,” a news release said.

“We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments.”

Eligibility and participating locations can be found at CVS.com.

