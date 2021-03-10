Startup competition to award free office space and business services to entrepreneurs with good ideas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Three Lansing-area organizations, Dewpoint, the Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) partnered together to launch “Lansing Built To Last.”

“Lansing Built To Last” is a startup competition that invites entrepreneurs or anyone with great ideas to submit business proposals. If you win, you will have the opportunity to have a year’s worth of services to help launch your business.

The first-place winner of Lansing Built to Last will receive a 3,083-square-foot office in downtown Lansing with a full year of covered business services and expenses, including the following:

• Free rent and a physical renovation budget

• Free business insurance, legal counsel, IT support, and financial services

• Free branding, marketing, publicity, and website creation support

To be eligible, business ideas must require a physical space downtown, be able to withstand shutdowns, and enhance the surrounding community. Full application requirements, a full list of partner organizations, and more information are available at lansingbuilttolast.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.