Advertisement

Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children she had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as the trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in Jackson County
Fire at Haslett landscaping company damages equipment
Michigan State Police are saying an explosion at the Newaygo High School was caused by a...
Student detonates explosive at high school, listed as seriously injured
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden won’t put his name on stimulus checks
A large, profane anti-Biden flag is raising questions about the First Amendment.
“F-word” flag raising eyebrows

Latest News

This photo provided by the Hanford Police Department shows Chelsea Becker on Nov. 6, 2019....
Bail granted for woman who used meth before stillbirth
East Lansing trying to sell 27 acre lot
City of East Lansing wants to sell 27-acre lot
Jackson City Council
Jackson City Council approved housing ordinances and water replacement contract in meeting
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol