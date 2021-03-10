Potterville police asking for help to find a male suspect who attempted to abduct a child

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, March 9, the Potterville Police Department was dispatched to the area of Constitution Circle and Revolution Drive in the Independence Commons mobile home community around 3:30 p.m.

Police approached a witness who stated a man attempted to abduct her child from out of her stroller. The witness was walking through the community. As the suspect was attempting to abduct the child, the witness successfully stabbed the suspect several times. The suspect ran west on Constitution Circle from Revolution Dr.

The male suspect is described as a bald white male in his 40′s standing at 5 ft 6 in. He is described as thin. At the time, he was wearing black pants and a black shirt with a green Batman logo on it.

The Potterville Police Department needs help finding the male suspect.

Important: If you or anyone you know has any information, please call the Potterville Police Department at (517) 645-7802, send an email to rbarry@pottervillemi.org, or send a message to this Facebook page.

