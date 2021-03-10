Advertisement

NFL Salary Cap Drops

NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The NFL’s salary cap will be $182.5 million per team in the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020. The league’s loss of revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic caused the first decrease in the cap since 2011, which followed an uncapped season. Free agency begins next Wednesday, though the “legal tampering” period starts Monday. Last summer, the players’ union and league agreed to a cap minimum of $175 million, but that number jumped by $5 million in February and was set at $182.5 million today. Now the scrambling begins for a number of teams that are significantly over the cap.

