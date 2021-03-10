Advertisement

MSU’s Walker Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Zaid Walker has been named the Big Ten baseball player of the week for the first week of the 2021 season. The conference office made the announcement Wednesday. Walker, a sophomore outfielder from Homewood, Illinois, hit a team leading .462 on six for 13 in the Spartans’ opening four game series against Maryland in Greenville, South Carolina. MSU won three of the games. Walker had at least one hit in all four games. MSU returns to Greenville this week end for four more games against Northwestern.

