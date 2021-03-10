Advertisement

MSU grad helps fight COVID-19 at Pfizer plant

Garrison Osborne is one of the many MSU grads working at the Michigan plant where Pfizer’s vaccine is being produced.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 10, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the one-year anniversary of coronavirus emerging in Michigan, one local spartan is helping fight COVID-19 through his work at Pfizer.

Garrison Osborne is one of the many MSU grads working at the Michigan plant where Pfizer’s vaccine is being produced. Osbourne says he never would have guessed this is the job he would be getting out of college, but he feels a sense of pride to be working with a team of just two hundred to make the production possible.

“There’s people that are really in need of this vaccine and we’re here to help them out,” Osbourne said. “That’s kind of what’s been the very interestingly humble part of this position.”

Garrison added the whole team has gotten the vaccine and encourages everyone to take advantage of getting their shot when they can.

