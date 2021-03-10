MSU basketball coaches reflect on one year of COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No question the pandemic has had as dramatic an effect on the sports world as it’s had on all of society. The one year anniversary of when this all started is embedded in the minds of MSU’s two basketball coaches.

MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy merchant said, “We were going to go do a home visit on a kid because the women’s tournament was the week before. We were getting ready to go and Michigan State had put a travel ban on leaving campus.”

Men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo said, “You know, I had to tell seniors that they’re done. That was a tear-jerking moment because that team was really coming on, and talk about going through something... It’s just been an incredible year.”

Tom Izzo called News 10 Wednesday on the bus ride to Indianapolis where his team will play in the Big Ten tournament. He said among other things his players had to test before boarding the bus.

They will get off the bus in Indianapolis and test again. If they make the NCAA tournament they will stay right there, then switch hotels Sunday with Monday as a quarantine day.

During this process the players can’t even leave their rooms or see each other. It’s all part of the new way of life in the past year, but a way of life that has brought about true perspective.

Coach Merchant said, “I think it gave us a timeout that we needed to recognize what’s important in life. And I love this game, I love my job, but that isn’t really who I am. And I think it was a really good opportunity to kind of check yourself as a human being and certainly look around and build better relationships even with my family and my boys.”

“I know this: I’ve learned to appreciate the NCAA tournament, playing basketball games,” Coach Izzo said. “You know, people that I’ve lost that are friends of mine. I’ve learned to appreciate health a little more, and most of all, I’m going to keep fighting until the end and make sure that we do everything that we can do to make everybody safe and healthy. That’s kind of the way I’m looking at it.”

Coach Merchant said, “So looking back at a year, I love the fact we get to play, I love the fact that we’ve been able to invest in just our own team. But I also think that it has given us all a perspective that maybe this society was in need of.”

