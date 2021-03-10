Advertisement

MSP investigate reported shots fired in Reading Township

Troopers were called to a report of a person yelling and shots reportedly fired outside.
(MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
READING TWP., Mich. (WILX) - At approximately 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a residence on S. Edon Road to investigate a report of a person yelling and shots reportedly fired outside.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 32-year-old subject from Reading Township intoxicated and upset. It was found that the subject exited their residence, began to yell, and then fired several rounds from a handgun into the woods behind the home.

They were taken into custody and lodged at Hillsdale County Jail on probable cause of being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The firearm was recovered during the investigation where it was discovered the same subject had been arrested for a similar offense in 2018, involving similar circumstances.

The identity of the subject is being withheld pending review of the incident and charges from the Hillsdale County Prosecutors Office.

