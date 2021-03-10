Michigan State University basketball season in review

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartans and every other Big Ten team had an interesting year. The timeline of the season was adjusted drastically-- starting with the offseason.

“They missed out on quite a few hours and hours, weeks of reps together to sort of sort that out and let guys develop their games,” said Stephen Brooks, 247 Sports Michigan State beat writer.

But no one could truly be ready for what this season brought-13 of 15 players got COVID-19 this season. In January, the team didn’t play for 20 days straight.

“We contemplated so many different scenarios coming in, knowing there were going to be postponements, knowing that there were going to be positive tests, knowing that games were going to shift on a dime, practice schedules were going to shift, that we had health and safety and the forefront, academics at the forefront,” said Kevin Pauga, MSU Associate Athletic Director. “We knew all this, we had no idea what it was going to look like because we weren’t gonna know the problems we were dealing with until we were actually dealing with them.”

COVID-19 became the elephant in the room. Plus there was a physical toll: short turnarounds, brutal stretches, sometimes playing three games in one week.

“There was a challenge of unpredictability. You’re testing on a daily basis not knowing what the rest of the day becomes based on the results of those tests at any given moment,” said Pauga.

But the team was willing to accept unorthodox scheduling, frequent pivoting, and daily testing in order to have a season.

“They’ll be remembered for their mental toughness, and for figuring things out in the end, which we’ve seen Michigan State teams do. But I don’t think we’ve ever seen it this late and be this dire when they did sort of turn that corner and I think that’ll be the story of this year’s team,” said Brooks.

Although it’s a season that the team will likely not want to remember, three wins over top five teams and playing 26 out of 27 games are worth noting.

