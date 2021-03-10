Advertisement

MHSAA announces sites and schedule details for winter indoor sports finals

(MHSAA/WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed sites for its indoor winter sports championship rounds.

There is also an adjustment for the Individual Wrestling Finals that will allow more fans to attend that event after an increase in spectators limits was put into effect on March 5 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

THINGS TO KNOW

  • The Individual Wrestling Finals previously were announced to be competed in full at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. However, a change moving two divisions to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids will allow for more fans.
  • Van Andel and the Breslin Center in East Lansing will host additional events to allow more fans to attend championship rounds in competitive cheer and girls and boys basketball. Both facilities have capacities of more than 10,000 spectators and may host up to 750 per MDHHS guidelines.
  • The Competitive Cheer Finals will move to Breslin Center to allow more fans to attend compared to other venues that were being considered
  • Semifinals in girls and boys basketball will be split by divisions between Breslin Center and Van Andel Arena

The following are sites and schedules for Finals weekends for the remaining MHSAA winter Tournaments:

Girls Basketball

Where: Division 1 and 3 Semifinals at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Division 2 and 4 Semifinals at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. All four Finals will be played at Breslin Center.

When: Semifinals are April 7, with Divisions 3 and 4 beginning at 10 a.m. at their respective sites followed by Divisions 1 and 2 at 3:30 p.m. Finals on April 9 will be played at 10 a.m. (D4), 12:30 p.m. (D1), 3 p.m. (D3) and 5:30 p.m. (D2).

Boys Basketball

Where: Division 1 and 3 Semifinals at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Division 2 and 4 Semifinals at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. All four Finals will be played at Breslin Center.

When: Semifinals are April 8, with Divisions 3 and 4 beginning at 10 a.m. at their respective sites followed by Divisions 1 and 2 at 3:30 p.m. Finals on April 10 will be played at 10 a.m. (D4), 12:30 p.m. (D1), 3 p.m. (D3) and 5:30 p.m. (D2).

Girls & Boys Bowling

Where: Division 1 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Division 2 at Century Bowl in Waterford, Division 3 at Jax 60 in Jackson and Division 4 at Super Bowl in Canton.

When: Team Finals are Friday, March 26, and Singles Finals are March 27. Both events begin at 8 a.m.

Competitive Cheer

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing When: Friday, March 26 – Division 3 at 10 a.m., Division 1 at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 – Division 2 at 10 a.m., Division 4 at 3 p.m.

Gymnastics

Where: Rockford High School When: Team Finals on Friday, March 26, beginning at 2 p.m. Individual Finals on March 27, beginning at noon.

Ice Hockey Where: USA Hockey Arena

When: Semifinals on Thursday, March 25, for Division 2 beginning at 4:30 p.m., and March 26 for Divisions 1 and 3 with first games for those divisions beginning at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. All three Finals will be played March 27, at 11 a.m. (D2), 3 p.m. (D3) and 7 p.m. (D1).

Boys Swimming & Diving – Lower Peninsula

Where: Division 1 at Hudsonville High School, Division 2 at Jenison High School, Division 3 at Hamilton High School (diving) and Holland Aquatic Center (swimming).

When: Diving on Friday, March 26, and all swimming Finals are March 27. Start times are being determined.

Girls & Boys Swimming & Diving – Upper Peninsula

Where: Marquette High School

When: Diving this Friday, March 12, 2:35 p.m. Swimming is Saturday, March 13, beginning at 11:05 a.m.

Wrestling – Team

Where: Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Divisions 2 and 4 in the Arena and Divisions 1 and 3 in the Valley for pre-Finals rounds. All Finals in the Arena.

When: March 30. Quarterfinals will be followed by Semifinals and Finals, with start times to be determined.

Wrestling – Individual

Where: Divisions 1 and 3 at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Divisions 2 and 4 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

When: Divisions 2 and 3 on Friday, April 2. Divisions 1 and 4 on Saturday, April 3. Starts times are being determined.

For more information and updates, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors react to Potterville attempted child abduction, police still need help locating suspect
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in Jackson County
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden won’t put his name on stimulus checks
Fire at Haslett landscaping company damages equipment
Michigan State Police are saying an explosion at the Newaygo High School was caused by a...
Student detonates explosive at high school, listed as seriously injured

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills...
Bills Release Two Key Players
NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the...
NFL Salary Cap Drops
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
Rangers Looking to Return to Full Capacity
Spartan coaches look back at the year that changed the game