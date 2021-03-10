Advertisement

Local artist makes watercolor maps highlighting landmarks and businesses

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have been celebrating National Craft Month on Studio 10, sharing what you are working on at home and even doing some crafts live on the show here!

We are even featuring a crafter from Okemos who makes amazing watercolor maps of our favorite places in Michigan and around the country.

Jane Falion creates pictorial maps that are meant to capture the essence of a state or region. They are inspired by the artists of the 1920s to 1960′s who embraced a new form of way-finding that used more a whimsical style of cartography.

Her passion for crafting took off and now features maps of all 50 states, dozens of maps of Michigan, hometown maps, life event maps and even new Day Tripper Maps and field guide.

You can check out her art here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ARTifactsbyJane

