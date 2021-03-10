LCC to hold 2021 virtual internship and job fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College will hold its annual job and internship fair virtually this year. The dates are the following: March 16, 23, and 24.

The fair is free and open to the general public. Full-time, part-time, apprenticeship, and internship positions are available.

The fair will be virtually supported through software designed by Brazen Connect.

Employers such as Board, Water and Light, Community Mental Health, and Rite Aid will be in attendance.

Virtual Job and Internship Fair Dates

Healthcare Careers: March 16 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 - 4 p.m.

Business and IT Careers: March 23 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 - 4 p.m.

Skilled Trades and Manufacturing Careers: March 24 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 - 4 p.m.

For more information on the job fair, click here.

