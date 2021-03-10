Lansing nurses reflect on COVID-19 anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is the one-year mark when COVID-19 made its presence known to the state of Michigan.

On Tuesday night, two Lansing nurses share their experience of being on the frontlines.

“We weren’t prepared for this. Never in nursing school did we ever learn how to deal with a global pandemic,” said Mandi Fellows, Lansing ER nurse.

“I’ve been an ICU nurse for 9 years and you see your fair share of death here and there. But, there’s definitely been a higher concentration of it with the COVID,” said Kelly Houlihan, Lansing ICU nurse.

“We were not quite sure how this transmitted. Was it airborne? Was it droplets? Was it this? Was it that? We didn’t know,” said Fellows.

Nurses Mandi Fellows and Kelly Houlihan of Sparrow Hospital have been there since the beginning of the pandemic. They express how concerned they were when the virus first entered their door.

“Was I going to get the virus? Was I going to pass it to my children? Was I going to pass it to my parents who are at risk? That scared the crap out of me,” said Fellows.

In various periods throughout the last year, hospitals weren’t allowing family members to see their sick loved ones in the hospital with COVID-19. Sometimes for Kelly, she acted as that family member as they passed.

“I asked them if their mother was religious at all and she was. I offered to sing “Amazing Grace” as she passes and they thought that was a great thing. I’ve done it a couple of times for patients to sing to them,” said Houlihan. “It’s just something kind of special you can do when to step out of the nurse role for a second and let someone pass with dignity and have someone there that cares about them and feel there’s a presence in the room. I’ve tried to fill that role a few times.”

“As a nurse, yes, I take care of a patient medically and physically. But, as a nurse, it’s also my job to take care of that patient as a whole. Meaning, their mental state, and their emotional state,” said Fellows.

Now, a year later these nurses have found empowerment over the virus which has dictated many lives.

“My anxiety has definitely lessened now we’ve started to learn more about this virus,” said Fellows.

“To try to put a silver lining on it, I guess. It’s brought the teams together. I feel like a lot of nurses are closer now. Because, you’re kind of forged in the fire together sort of thing. Brought together through your struggle so to speak,” said Houlihan.

With three vaccines and 12 months’ worth of studying the virus, what started as a dark cave now has a light at the end of the tunnel.

