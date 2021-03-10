Advertisement

Lansing man thriving after 90 days in hospital with COVID

A Lansing man has recovered from COVID after 90 days in the hospital last year.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man who was in the hospital with COVID-19 for three months now has a new passion.

Ernie Cabule was admitted to Sparrow Hospital on March 21, 2020. While in the hospital he had five blood transfusions and several surgeries. He was also put in a coma and placed on a ventilator twice.

“You don’t realize how the little things that matter that you miss. I could never see the moon because I couldn’t get out of bed. I was talking with my wife one time. I could hear the birds chirping. That was the first time I heard that in months,” he said.

When he came home, was barely able to walk, but in the past year, he’s made significant strides.

“When I first got home, I could barely take two steps without having to hold on to something to assist myself in some sort of manner, but now I can walk. Actually yesterday I walked four miles.

Now Ernie is making up for lost time, taking in nature and getting better step by step.

“It’s really interesting when medical people call you a miracle. It’s like, how do you take that? But a lot of people seem to find inspiration from what I’ve been through,” he said.

